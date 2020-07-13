Chelsea without N’Golo Kante for Norwich clash

N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Norwich due to a hamstring injury.

The France midfielder remains sidelined for Tuesday’s crucial encounter, but could yet be fit for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Defender Andreas Christensen came off at half-time in the 3-0 loss at Sheffield United, but has shaken off a knock.

Norwich will be without Ondrej Duda at Stamford Bridge after he was given permission to return to his parent club Hertha Berlin.

The Slovakian was an unused substitute during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to West Ham, which confirmed the Canaries’ relegation and as a result the loanee has been allowed to go back to Germany early.

Boss Daniel Farke will also be without Moritz Leitner (hernia) plus defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring).

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Mount, William, Pulisic, Abraham, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Bate, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, Cantwell, McLean, Vrancic, Buendia, Hernandez, Drmic, Pukki, McGovern, Trybull, Rupp, Stiepermann, Martin, Idah.