Chloe Kelly fires Man City back to WSL summit with late winner against Reading

Chloe Kelly’s late goal sealed an important win for Manchester City as they returned to the top of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League table.

The 1-0 victory against Reading was an 11th consecutive success for Gareth Taylor’s team, who leapfrogged Chelsea ahead of their game with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Reading defended well for long periods and goalkeeper Grace Moloney was in fine form, saving from Rose Lavelle and Caroline Weir in the first half before denying Ellen White after the break.

Lauren Hemp saw an effort strike a post and Weir put a golden chance over the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining, as it looked like the Royals would survive and earn a draw.

However, Kelly made the breakthrough after 87 minutes, finding the back of the net after Hemp had skipped past several Reading defenders to set her up.

Manchester United’s first-ever appearance at Old Trafford proved a successful one as they won 2-0 against struggling West Ham.

After losing three of their previous four games, Casey Stoney’s side reignited their Champions League hopes courtesy of second-half goals from Lauren James and Christen Press.

James struck four minutes after the break when she glanced home a header, before Press slotted home six minutes later after latching on to Jackie Groenen’s through-ball.

The visitors finished the match with 10 players after Laura Vetterlein was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in the 77th minute.

With United winning, the pressure was on Arsenal to respond in the race for Champions League football and they obliged with a 3-0 victory against north London rivals Tottenham.

Caitlin Foord, Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe were on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Foord netted following a neat one-two with Noelle Maritz before Miedema hooked home a stunning volley.

McCabe settled the derby just after the hour when she pounced on a loose pass and found the bottom corner of the net.