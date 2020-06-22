Chris Wilder confident Dean Henderson will be with Blades for rest of the season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is confident the club is close to extending Dean Henderson’s loan deal from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Blades as they have mounted a surprise challenge for European football during their first season back in the Premier League.

Henderson’s loan is due to expire on June 30, with any extension for him to remain at Bramall Lane for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, which now ends on July 26, needing to be finalised by Tuesday.

Dean Henderson is set to stay with the Blades (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wilder has spoken to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about prolonging his stay to cover the extended season.

“I believe it’s now just administration with the two clubs,” said Wilder. “I had a chat with Ole and he was fine with extending his loan until the end of the season.

“Hopefully, that will get signed off before the deadline. I appreciate Ole’s help on that one. Dean has been great for us and we have been great for Dean.”

Wilder has previously stated that he would been keen to have Henderson back at Bramall Lane for a third loan spell next season, having also had the goalkeeper during last season’s promotion-winning campaign, although he has accepted that the decision is not his.

Under the terms of his loan, Henderson is ineligible to play against his parent club when the Blades travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Either Simon Moore or Michael Verrips is set to replace him but Wilder was not willing to give away any clues as to who he has selected.

“I have made a decision about who will play in goal. I came to that decision when I knew Dean wasn’t going to be available, but I’m not willing to share who will play,” the Blades boss said.

“Why would I share it? What positive do I get out of telling you my team?”

Wilder will have to make another enforced change at Old Trafford, with John Egan suspended following his red card in the defeat at Newcastle.

Jack O’Connell has been a big miss for Wilder’s side (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fellow defender Jack O’Connell has missed the Blades’ two matches since the resumption after suffering an impact injury in training following a collision with Henderson.

However, Wilder has dispelled rumours doing the rounds that the 26-year-old could miss the rest of the season.

“It’s a daily thing, a daily conversation I have with the medical department – who is ready and who will soon be back,” said the Blades boss.

“As was said by somebody who wasn’t in the know, he’s not out for the season. I’m not going to put it out, obviously, when he’s going to come back, but we are hopeful he’s going to be close. He’s a big player for us.”