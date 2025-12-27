How to watch Uganda vs Tanzania: TV & streaming information as Group C rivals look to keep AFCON 2025 hopes alive

Uganda were beaten by Tunisia in their first game

Watch Uganda vs Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Uganda vs Tanzania: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 18:30 local • Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Uganda's opening match against Tunisia at AFCON 2025 was quite a spectacle and not just because the ball threatened to stop rolling on a waterlogged pitch in Rabat.

1978 runners-up Uganda were beaten 3-1 in front of a heavily partisan crowd but rolled with the punches throughout, ultimately defeated by superior opponents but not for the want of trying to give them a smack in the chops.

The attack-minded and fearless Cranes will concede freely at this competition but there's every chance they'll score a few as well.

With the top seeds facing one another elsewhere in the second set of fixtures, it's Tanzania who will need to be on their guard on Saturday.

Watch Uganda vs Tanzania for FREE in the UK

Uganda vs Tanzania will be broadcast live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so every game is free to watch live in the UK.

Uganda vs Tanzania free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Uganda vs Tanzania from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Is Uganda vs Tanzania on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Uganda vs Tanzania on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:30pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Uganda vs Tanzania in Africa

Uganda vs Tanzania will be shown live on NBS Sport 1 in Uganda.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Uganda vs Tanzania: Preview

Tanzania didn't make it beyond the group stage in either of their previous AFCON appearances and have now won just one of eight finals matches.

A 2-1 loss at the hands of Nigeria in Fez won't have been much of a shock to the system – this match against Uganda was likely the one they've targeted to get points on the board – but it was a frustrating night.

After drawing level thanks to Charles M'Mombwa's goal, they conceded almost immediately to find themselves behind the eight-ball again.

M'Mombwa was born in DR Congo, grew up as a refugee in Tanzania and plays in Malta after spells at Central Coast Mariners, Macarthur and Newcastle Jets in Australia, where his family lived during his youth.

No fewer than nine of the Uganda players are employed in their home league but their domestic representation is massively outstripped by that of their next opponents.

Tanzania manager Miguel Angel Gamondi selected 20 players from Tanzanian league football. One of the exceptions, Mbwana Samatta, has a Carabao Cup final goal to his name.

Both of these teams fell short in their quest for World Cup qualification and will be watching from home next summer.

Three points on Saturday would put either of them in the frame for a potential place in the knock-out rounds of this tournament, which would certainly take the edge off their World Cup campaign.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Uganda 2-1 Tanzania

The Cranes were keen to play on the front foot against Tunisia. If they take the same approach, they could overpower Tanzania in game two.