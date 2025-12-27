How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Live stream and TV details for Premier League evening kick-off

Cole Palmer hasn't quite hit last season's heights since his return to injury

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa today as the Blues host Unai Emery's in-form side at Stamford Bridge, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Chelsea are looking to return to winning ways, but will have their work cut out against Aston Villa.

The Blues had to settle for a point at Newcastle, whilst the Villans continued their title charge with a win against Manchester United.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the UK

Chelsea vs Aston Villa gets underway at 5:30 pm GMT and will be shown live and in full via Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the US

Chelsea vs Aston Villa is one of several of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa in Australia

Chelsea vs Aston Villa fans in Australia can watch the contest live and in full through Stan Sport.

Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Chelsea came alive in the second half to earn a point at Newcastle United in Saturday's early kick-off, but will have to be much better this time around.

Enzo Maresca's side have tailed off in recent weeks, but could put another statement down with victory over the in-form Villans.

The Blues are yet to see the best of talisman Cole Palmer, who has only just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Pedro Neto and Reece James were on the scoresheet at St. James' Park, as the pair salvaged a draw.

Villa can thank Morgan Rogers for their latest win against Ruben Amorim's side, with the England international leading the way yet again.

Another two-goal haul means Emery's men are hot on the heels of both Arsenal and Manchester City, with just three points separating the top three sides.

Ollie Watkins is yet to find his best, as he tries to fend off the advances of Donyell Malen and Evann Guessand for the number nine starting role.

Emi Martinez took a nasty knock to the head but was okay to continue, although it remains to be seen whether Villa have to follow concussion protocols.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa

Chelsea have been up and down as of late, but we have a sneaky suspicion they will get the job done against the Villans on this occasion.