Nigeria vs Tunisia live streams: How to watch AFCON 2025 Group C clash online and on TV today

Nigeria sit in second after winning their first group match

Watch Nigeria vs Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Complex Sportif de Fez, Fez • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

The target for Nigeria and Tunisia when they meet in Fez on Saturday couldn't be more straightforward.

If there's a winner between the top two sides in Group C, they'll book their spot in the round of 16 with six points from two games.

Both teams were comfortable winners in game one. Nigeria survived a brief scare against Tanzania, while Tunisia thrilled a partisan crowd in Rabat with a 3-1 win against Uganda.

The Cranes grabbed a deserved consolation goal in stoppage time but Tunisia were emphatic in the moments that mattered, emboldened by Ellyes Skhiri's early goal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nigeria vs Tunisia for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Nigeria vs Tunisia live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, meaning every game is free to watch live in the UK.

Nigeria vs Tunisia free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Nigeria vs Tunisia from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Nigeria vs Tunisia on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Nigeria vs Tunisia on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 3:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia in Africa

Nigeria vs Tunisia will be shown live on SuperSport Football Plus in Nigeria and Watania 1 in Tunisia.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Preview

The Carthage Eagles did a professional job on an energetic and somewhat gung-ho Uganda team, taking the big chances when they arose to make sure they were always in charge.

FC Copenhagen midfielder Elias Achouri added two goals in the second half including a beautifully taken first that finally punctured Uganda's enthusiasm.

Nigeria's goalscorers will both be familiar to fans of English football. Tanzania were beaten by goals from Hull City's Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman, who played for four English clubs before moving to Serie A's Atalanta.

Both Ajayi and Lookman were born south of the Thames in London and graduated into the professional game as products of the Charlton Athletic academy.

The meeting of Nigeria and Tunisia is one of just a handful between previous AFCON winners. The Super Eagles have won the competition three times, most recently in 2013, and Tunisia were champions in 2004.

Sami Trabelsi's Tunisia qualified for next summer's World Cup as group winners but Nigeria were beaten by DR Congo on penalties in their second play-off match, missing out on a seventh appearance at the finals.

Instead, the Super Eagles must settle for a tilt at the Africa Cup of Nations and they'll want to prove a point when they come up against the World Cup's CAF representatives.

Head coach Eric Chelle and his players will hope that Saturday's match against Tunisia is the first opportunity to do so but not the last.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nigeria 1-3 Tunisia

Backed by a vocal crowd heavily weighted in their favour, Tunisia were dangerous and full of goals in game one. We're predicting more of the same.