Christian Pulisic could return when Chelsea host Tottenham

Christian Pulisic could return for Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge having beaten his latest hamstring issue.

Pulisic is back in training but boss Frank Lampard is not sure whether the USA forward is yet back to full match fitness.

Kai Havertz is working back to full sharpness having completed his self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham will be without centre-back Toby Alderweireld for the trip to west London after he suffered a groin injury during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Welsh defender Joe Rodon replaced the Belgian late on and could be given a full debut by boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.

Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are other alternatives while captain Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are expected to be part of the squad after missing Thursday’s Europa League tie with Ludogorets with unspecified problems. Erik Lamela (Achilles) remains out.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.