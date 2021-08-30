Conor Gallagher hopes to emulate Mason Mount’s rapid rise to the top
By PA Staff
England Under-21 star Conor Gallagher wants to emulate Mason Mount’s rapid rise to the top.
The Chelsea midfielder – on loan at Crystal Palace – feels Mount is the perfect example to follow.
Mount was a key player for England at Euro 2020, playing five times as they lost the final to Italy on penalties, despite being forced to self-isolate with Ben Chilwell after the pair came into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19.
The 22-year-old has also become integral to Chelsea under Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel, winning the Champions League last season, and Gallagher is eager to follow his Blues team-mate.
“If I copy that pathway I’ll be buzzing. That’s definitely what I want. What he has achieved already is amazing,” said Gallagher, ahead of England Under-21s’ games against Romania and Kosovo.
“He is a top player and a top guy as well. Fair play to him and the other youngsters who have done it through Chelsea and England. I hope I can do that.
“I set myself small targets, not long-term ones but I don’t want to complicate things. I take it game-by-game and week-by-week. There are things I want to achieve and want to be but for now I am focusing on the present and the next game.”
Gallagher scored twice to earn Palace a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Saturday as he settles into life under Eagles boss Patrick Vieira.
The 21-year-old was relegated while on loan at West Brom last season but feels the education he received under Sam Allardyce will be as important as playing for Vieira.
He said: “It is different but that’s how it’s going to be through my career. Different managers, different styles of play. I was happy with last season with the experienced I gained playing under Sam.
“I like the football Patrick wants to play, it suits me and is one of the reasons why Palace was a good move for me. Hopefully it helps me to show what I can do this season.
“I’m still developing and improving, I had a lot of experience last season with West Brom, hopefully I can be a better player for it this season.”
The Young Lions travel to Romania for a friendly in Bucharest on Friday before opening their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign against Kosovo in Milton Keynes next Tuesday, new boss Lee Carsley’s first two games.
Gallagher added: “There are a lot of new players in the squad and it seems exciting with the new gaffer and coaches.
“It’s a new era and we’re really excited with the new gaffer.”
