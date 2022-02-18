Conor Gallagher to sit out for Crystal Palace against parent club Chelsea

Crystal Palace will be without Conor Gallagher for Saturday’s visit of Chelsea in the Premier League.

The midfielder is unable to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan agreement, but the Eagles will have Will Hughes available after he recovered from a slight knock sustained in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Defender Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) remains the only injury concern for Palace and will not play again until March.

Mason Mount will miss out for Chelsea but is fighting hard to be fit for the Carabao Cup final on February 27.

The England forward damaged ankle ligaments in Chelsea’s 2-1 Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras.

Reece James remains sidelined with hamstring trouble, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is fit after a minor Achilles issue.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Ayew, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kenedy, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.