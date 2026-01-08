‘Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t in his prime. You could feel the pressure when he came back to Manchester United the young guys would try to give him the ball even when it wasn’t the right pass’ Nemanja Matic reveals what it was REALLY like to play with CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 with his legacy assured.

Ronaldo was a key player for Manchester United as they won the Premier League title three years in a row, with the Champions League in the middle for good measure.

Departing as a global superstar, Ronaldo, who scored over 100 goals for Manchester United, won league titles and much more with both Real Madrid and Juventus before a long-mooted Old Trafford return finally came to pass in 2021.

Nemanja Matic on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return

Ex-Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic

One of the most experienced and successful players already at Manchester United was Nemanja Matic, a two-time league winner with Chelsea.

"I was very happy to share a dressing room with him, play with him, and learn new things from him every day," Matic tells FourFourTwo.

"It was a special moment when he returned. You could feel the pressure when he was there – I saw the young guys always try to give him the ball, even when it wasn’t the right pass.

"He was a fantastic person, always positive – he didn’t want to be negative at any point, which is probably why he’s achieved what he has in his career.

"He wasn’t in his prime, but I’m proud to have played with him."

Ronaldo played in 40 league matches spanning two seasons in his second stint at Old Trafford before his move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in 2022.

Now 40, Ronaldo is a keen ambassador for Saudi Arabia and was rubbing shoulders with world leaders in the build-up to the draw for World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during Ronaldo's first spell at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portugal captain holds a whole host of football records and has already won more than 225 international caps.

Matic is still playing too. At the age of 37, he signed for Serie A side Sassuolo from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

The Serbian international has played regularly for the Neroverdi, where his head coach is World Cup winner Fabio Grosso.