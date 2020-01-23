Coventry in strong shape for Birmingham clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins has plenty of options at his disposal ahead of his side’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Birmingham on Saturday.

Robins again has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from, with only a trio of long-term casualties on the sidelines in midfielders Wesley Jobello, Dan Bartlett and Reise Allassani, all with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Winger Jodi Jones is pushing for a recall following a year out with a second ruptured ACL, but has been told to be patient as he builds up his fitness and playing time in the Under-23s.

With a number of forwards available, Robins this week allowed striker Jordan Ponticelli to join National League side Wrexham on loan until the end of the season.

Blues defender Harlee Dean returns to the squad after completing a two-match suspension, and he is almost certain to be restored to the starting line-up.

Manager Pep Clotet, however, has yet to decide on his starting line-up, although has vowed to play his “best possible team”.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is closing in on a return, after missing all of this season with a knee injury, as he is again training with the first-team squad.

It remains to be seen what part, if any, Jude Bellingham plays given the reported interest in the 16-year-old midfielder from Arsenal and Manchester United.