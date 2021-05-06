Covid-19 outbreak hits St Johnstone ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final

St Johnstone will be without four players for the Scottish Cup semi-finals after being hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

The club confirmed that two of Callum Davidson’s players had tested positive and both would miss Sunday’s Hampden clash with St Mirren.

Scott Boyd, the club’s head of football operations, added in a statement: “Thankfully, after the latest round of testing, all results were negative.

“However, as a result of the positive tests, two other players have been forced to self-isolate due to Government guidelines. The two players in question tested negative.

“We feel our staff adhered to the guidelines and this has been largely outwith our control.

“It’s very unfortunate for four of our players to miss out on the important game on Sunday.

“However, we wish all of them well and their health and wellbeing will always be our priority.

“We will keep our supporters updated if we need to share further information.

“Callum and the players will now focus on Sunday’s game.”