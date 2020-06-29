Craig Gordon re-signs for Hearts on two-year deal

Hearts have re-signed Craig Gordon on a two-year contract.

The Scotland goalkeeper had announced his departure from Celtic on Sunday night after rejecting a new contract offer following six seasons at Parkhead.

The 37-year-old started his career at Tynecastle, winning the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Football Writers’ player of the year award in 2006.

Gordon left for Sunderland in a £9million deal in August 2007 but will now be reunited with his former Hearts team-mate Robbie Neilson, who has also made a return to the club as manager.

✍️ He's home!— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 29, 2020

He announced his departure from Celtic with a social media post on Sunday evening.

Gordon thanked his Celtic colleagues, including goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods, after listing his honours at the club – six titles, five League Cups and three Scottish Cups.

He added on Instagram: “The last six years have been the most successful period of my professional career, and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in making this possible.

“The club, for initially taking a chance on someone who hadn’t played in nearly three years. And to Woodsy for encouraging me to make the move in the first place, and for training me ridiculously hard ever since.”