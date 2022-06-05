Cristiano Ronaldo adds Manchester United Goal of Season to POTY award
By Ben Hayward published
Cristiano Ronaldo has added Manchester United's Goal of the Season award to the POTY prize he won on Saturday
The Portuguese forward was voted by fans as United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, it was announced on Saturday, and his long-range effort in the 3-2 win over Tottenham in March was picked as the team's best strike in 2021-22.
"Cristiano Ronaldo has won Manchester United's Goal of the Season award," the club said on their website on Sunday.
"The 37-year-old claimed the majority of your votes for his blistering first goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, back in March."
Glorious 😍Enjoy every angle of @Cristiano's Goal of the Season winner 🔥👇#MUFC pic.twitter.com/TfaLWwTrPpJune 5, 2022
Ronaldo's volley in the away fixture against Spurs was voted second in the poll.
This news comes just a day after the Portuguese won the fan vote to be awarded the club's Player of the Year prize, drawing level with goalkeeper David de Gea on four POTY prizes.
Cristiano scored 24 goals in 39 appearances for United in 2021-22, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
