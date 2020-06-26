Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira only major absentees for Leicester

Leicester have no new injuries for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Midfielder Dennis Praet, an unused substitute against Brighton in midweek, is available again after overcoming a calf problem.

Defenders Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are manager Brendan Rodgers’ only major absentees.

Chelsea are again set to be without defender Fikayo Tomori and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tomori continues to recover from a muscle complaint and Hudson-Odoi, who is back in training, is unlikely to be match-fit.

Midfielder Jorginho could feature after being part of the squad against Manchester City on Thursday following suspension.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Evans, Chilwell, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Bennett, Morgan, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Gilmour, Willian, Pedro, Abraham, Giroud, Batshuayi.