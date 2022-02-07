David Moyes believes Declan Rice is on course to be future England captain

West Ham boss David Moyes has tipped Declan Rice to become a future England captain.

Rice showed his leadership qualities at Kidderminster on Saturday to rescue his side from FA Cup humiliation.

The Hammers were trailing to Alex Penny’s goal in stoppage time when Rice, on as a half-time substitute, drove into the penalty area and rifled in a dramatic equaliser to break Harriers hearts.

Moyes wants the 23-year-old to learn from his peers in the England squad and maybe one day wear the armband for both club and country.

“As an individual, he’s a really improving young man who’s gaining a lot of experience and is getting better,” said Moyes.

“He learns an awful lot from Mark Noble, and I have said many times he should look at Harry Kane and Harry Maguire and all the senior players he is involved with in England and take as much from them as he can.

“Because in the future there is no doubt he has a great chance of going on to be an England captain.

“We are really pleased to have him and he is an impressive young man.”

West Ham eventually survived an almighty scare at Kidderminster thanks to Jarrod Bowen’s late winner, and the focus now switches to the race for the top four and Tuesday night’s Premier League visit of Watford.

The Hornets have turned to veteran boss Roy Hodgson to save them from relegation, and Moyes admits he does not expect to still be in the dug-out at the age of 74.

“I don’t think so, but maybe Roy said the same at 58,” added Moyes. “All I can say about Roy is his love for the game is incredible.

“To have any level of success you have to have a huge love of the game and Roy has once again shown he has got that.

“If anyone can keep Watford up Roy would be the name I would pick. Roy, with his experience, will give them a bit of a chance.

“He is a really good coach and someone who has managed at all different levels so I think Watford have given themselves a really good chance of staying up.”