David Moyes says Jesse Lingard likely to be last West Ham arrival this month

David Moyes says Jesse Lingard is likely to be West Ham’s last January signing after his attempts to sign a striker were rebuffed.

Lingard has boosted Moyes’ attacking options after agreeing a loan switch until the end of the season from Manchester United.

But Moyes has been frustrated in his attempts to land a centre-forward, leaving Michail Antonio as his only recognised frontman for the rest of the campaign and the Hammers boss looking for back-up among his own squad.

Michail Antonio is West Ham’s only senior striker (John Walton/PA)

“I think Jesse will give us more attacking options in as far as he can play nearly all the positions along the front line, and he can play as a midfield player as well,” said Moyes.

“I don’t want to be in a position where I’m bringing someone in just for the sake of it. I’ve always said if I can look in my own group to find solutions I will try and do so.

“I can’t deny we’d have liked another striker. We have made offers for one or two players we’d have liked to have got. But for different reasons they’ve not been gettable.

“Are we expecting any more incomings? At the moment, no.”

West Ham made room in their squad for Lingard by making Said Benrahma’s switch from Brentford permanent.

The 25-year-old initially joined on loan on deadline day during the last window, after an issue with his medical almost scuppered the move.

The Hammers were due to make that deal permanent in the summer but have now completed the transfer, worth £25million plus £5m in add-ons, early in order to free up a loan spot.

“It was always going to get done, it was never in doubt. It was just the small medical issue,” added Moyes.

“He has become a really hard-working team player for us. There is more to come and hopefully we can turn him into a really top Premier League player.”