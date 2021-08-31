Deadline Day Live – Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United return

Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on two-year deal with option of a third.

Everton forward Moise Kean returns to Juventus on an initial two-year loan.

West Ham snap up Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow.

10.37 – Still plenty of time for clubs across Europe to complete any final-day deals, but it would take something special to top the return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

10.21am – Ronaldo may be heading back to the Premier League but there is some doubt about whether his Portugal team-mate Renato Sanches – the former Swansea loanee – will be doing likewise. Wolves have been looking to bring the 24-year-old Lille midfielder in on loan but PA’s Nick Mashiter says the clubs are struggling to agree terms.

Wolves’ loan move for Renato Sanches now in doubt. Looking unlikely at the moment as club struggling to agree terms with Lille over fee for permanent option. Naturally things can change today though. #wolves#wwfc— Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) August 31, 2021 See more

10.13am – A little reminder, should it be needed, of what Ronaldo has done in United colours.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United record. See story SOCCER Ronaldo Moments. Infographic from PA Graphics

09.57 – The signing of Emerson could mean a deadline day departure for Serge Aurier, with Spurs looking to ship out the Ivory Coast full-back.



Spurs have agreed a €30million fee with Barca right-back Emerson Royal. Medical happening and the the deal is expected to be concluded in Barcelona before the deadline. #THFC— Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) August 31, 2021 See more

09.53 – PA reporter Jonathan Veal has revealed that Tottenham have agreed a fee with Barcelona for right-back Emerson Royal. The 22-year-old Brazilian is undergoing a medical and Spurs hope to tie up deal which the PA news agency understands is worth 30million euros (£25.75m) deal before the deadline.

09.46am – Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, said on the United website: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.”

🇵🇹🔴 𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗗𝗢 🔴🇵🇹— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2021 See more

09.31am – Manchester United confirm they have completed the signing of Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

09.27am – Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling will spend this season with newly-promoted Championship side Blackpool. The 21-year-old defender signed a new deal with the Blues, until June 2023, before making the loan switch to Bloomfield Road.



09.24am – We will also be keeping an eye out for any major overseas transfers, with Real Madrid still being linked with a sensational big-money move for Kylian Mbappe as well as another notable France youngster Eduardo Camavinga, the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder.

Welcome to West Ham United, Nikola Vlasic! ✍️— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021 See more

09.00am – Premier League high-flyers West Ham have announced the signing of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic. The 23-year-old, who had a brief spell at Everton, has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow, signing a five-year contract.

08.58am – The transfer window in Scotland is also open until 11pm and Celtic are expected to have a busy day. Benfica winger Joao Filipe Jota and VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis are due to check in to Parkhead, with Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie possibly on their way out.

08.24am – Kean is heading back to his former club on an initial two-year loan deal, with a fee of seven million euros (£6m) being paid to Everton. Subject to certain objectives being met during his loan stay, Juve will then buy the 21-year-old – who joined Everton from Juve in 2019 – for 28 million euros (£24m), with three million euros (£2.5m) in possible add-ons.

✍️ OFFICIAL | Moise Kean returns to Juventus! ⚪️⚫️#WelcomeBackMoise— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021 See more

08.18am – Juventus have moved swiftly to bring in attacking reinforcements following the impending departure of Ronaldo, with the club announcing they have agreed a deal with Everton to bring Italy forward Moise Kean back to Turin.

08.13am – We are still waiting for official confirmation about the deal from the United end but the mouth-watering prospect of one of the game’s greatest players returning to the Premier League is edging ever closer.

07.52am – United will pay an initial 15 million euros (£12.86m) for the Portugal star plus eight million euros (£6.86m) in potential add-ons, the Serie A giants said in a statement.

Juventus says goodbye to @Cristiano.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021 See more

07.48am – We did not have to wait long for fresh developments on potentially the day’s biggest move, with Juventus having just announced they have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Ronaldo.

I would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity they have given to me and for the warm welcome received by everybody…

Posted by Willian on Monday, August 30, 2021

7.35am – One player bid farewell to the Premier League on Monday night with Willian leaving Arsenal for Corinthians after a disappointing spell with the Gunners. The 33-year-old Brazil winger, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea 12 months ago, had two more years to run on a deal which has now been terminated by mutual consent. Willian has since penned a message saying he was sorry it did not work out for him at the Emirates.

7.27am – The futures of players such as Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez, Jules Kounde, Moise Kean, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also be under the spotlight on what could be another eventful transfer deadline day.

7.24am – Among the biggest moves today is set to be the finalisation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United from Juventus. There could also be a few players leaving Old Trafford, with Daniel James being linked to Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace while West Ham are still keen on Jesse Lingard.

7.20am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the summer window, which will close at 11pm this evening.