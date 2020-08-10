Dean Holden appointed Bristol City head coach

Bristol City have appointed Dean Holden as their new head coach.

Holden was assistant to former boss Lee Johnson and took caretaker charge of their final five matches of the Sky Bet Championship season.

The 40-year-old will be assisted by Keith Downing and Paul Simpson.

Holden told the club website: “I am honoured to take on the role of head coach – it’s a very proud moment for me and my family. I’m excited about this opportunity and I’m delighted that the board have selected me.

“I want to say we will go into every game wanting to win with attacking and exciting football.

“That’s what fans want. I know what it’s like to be a supporter. I love that our supporters care and are so passionate.

“I know what that’s like – it’s important to them and rightly so. I spent all my money as a kid following my team around the country home and away.

“What you see is what you get with me. I’ll be honest with the players, staff and the fans and I’ll graft as hard as I can to bring success to this football club.”

Johnson was sacked on July 4 after a run of four straight defeats.

Holden also enjoyed a spell of 15 matches managing his former club Oldham in 2015 where, coincidentally, he also took over from Johnson.

Chris Hughton and Paul Cook were reported to have been interviewed by the Robins but the club have opted for the familiarity of Holden, who won two and drew two of his games at the helm at the end of last season.