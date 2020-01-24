Dennis Wise’s son makes FA Cup appearance 20 years after celebrating with father

The son of former Chelsea and Wimbledon midfielder Dennis Wise featured as a substitute for Watford in the FA Cup on Thursday, almost two decades after celebrating alongside his father at Wembley.

Henry Wise, 20, came on in extra time as the Hornets suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sky Bet League One side Tranmere.

The midfielder, who joined Watford in 2019 having previously been at Derby, was introduced in place of Domingos Quina with 106 minutes of the tie gone.

Dennis Wise won two FA Cups with Chelsea and one with Wimbledon (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Wise’s father won the FA Cup three times, including in 2000 just months after Henry was born.

Chelsea triumphed 1-0 over Aston Villa on that day – the last FA Cup final to be held at the old Wembley Stadium.

Dennis saw a goal disallowed with the scores level, before team-mate Roberto Di Matteo netted the winner.

Henry Wise accompanied his father during the trophy presentation (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Henry joined in the celebrations, with his father holding the trophy in one hand and his son – almost five months old at the time – in the other.

The younger Wise will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on the trophy, however, following Thursday’s upset at Prenton Park.