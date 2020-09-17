Derek McInnes delighted with Aberdeen’s attack after Viking win

Derek McInnes was delighted to see his Aberdeen team finally make the most of their chances as they secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Viking Stavanger in Norway.

Ross McCrorie fired in the opener just before the break and Ryan Hedges, who scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over NSI Runavik in the last round, eased the nerves in the 78th minute when his corner from the right flew straight in at the far post.

The Dons extended their winning run to six games and they will now play Sporting Lisbon away in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Aberdeen boss McInnes said on a video on the club’s Twitter account: “It’s a pity there wasn’t supporters here. There probably would have been 12,000 in here and a brilliant atmosphere in the stadium.

“It was an exciting game, there were chances for both teams.

“We were bemoaning our lack of conviction at times, we should have made more of the opportunities given to us, but I thought we worked very hard throughout, there was a good spirit about the team, clear motivation and some very good performances throughout.

“I was really pleased with the attacking aspect of the team, the counter-attacking team, (Jonny) Hayes, (Scott) Wright, Hedges, (Marley) Watkins always asking the question of their back lot to keep them on the toes.

“We just needed to score before we did but thankfully we got the first goal, they had a couple of chances themselves and big McCrorie again getting the all-important goal.

“And in the second half, we spoke to them about trying to nullify their threats because they are a team that start quick and they still had one or two moments in the game.

“But once we got the second goal from Ryan – quite an unusual goal, plenty pace in it and the keeper was underneath it – we managed the game very well.

“And they are a good side, more than a decent team.”