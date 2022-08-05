Dipo Akinyemi at the double as Ayr come from behind to win at Queen’s Park

Dipo Akinyemi scored an added-time penalty as Ayr came from two goals down to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory at Queen’s Park in the cinch Championship.

The home side led 2-0 at the interval after Simon Murray scored with 18 minutes gone before Dom Thomas doubled their advantage 14 minutes later at Ochilview Park.

However, Akinyemi netted moments after the restart, with Sean McGinty hauling the visitors level after he headed home from a corner with a dozen minutes remaining.

Ayr were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time for a handball, with Akinyemi making no mistake from the spot to complete a superb comeback.