Dominic Calvert-Lewin could start for Everton against Sheffield Wednesday

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

The England striker has missed Everton’s last three games due to a hamstring strain, but is expected to start in the fourth-round clash.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti still has a lengthy injury list to contend with as Allan, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Alex Iwobi and Niels Nkounkou are all still unavailable.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is closing in on a return to full training as he recovers from two thigh operations and an Achilles injury.

Wednesday’s caretaker manager Neil Thompson could be boosted by the return of a couple of players for his side’s first game since January 9.

The Owls, who have only recently reopened their training ground following a coronavirus outbreak, have been without the likes of Josh Windass, Chey Dunkley, Keiren Westwood, Massimo Luongo and Julian Borner.

Thompson was keeping his cards close to his chest, but revealed two unnamed players had returned to full training.

Wednesday, who sacked previous manager Tony Pulis last month, have won all three of their games under first-team coach Thompson.