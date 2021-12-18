Dundee boss James McPake unhappy with Jason Cummings after discipline breach

Dundee boss James McPake has branded Jason Cummings’ behaviour as completely unacceptable after the forward was left out of the squad to face Hearts for disciplinary reasons.

The Dark Blues were severely depleted for their game at Dens Park with several players missing because of injury and suspension.

Despite that, Cummings was also missing after appearing on stage as “The Joker” at an event held in Glasgow on Thursday night.

McPake, who saw his side lose to a solitary second-half Jamie Walker goal against Hearts, insisted Cummings was unfit to train on Friday with his future at Dundee now in doubt.

McPake said: “He will be away from the club until Monday and then we’ll deal with it internally. He was unfit to train.

“People will make up their own minds as to why he’s not involved today, but it’s not down to injury or Covid. Do I have to hold my hands up, possibly, I signed Jason.

“On the whole for what he’s done – he helped us get promoted and did an OK job – but what he did on Thursday is completely unacceptable.

“We will deal with it on Monday. He was unfit to train on Friday so do I regret my decision? No.

“He never asked me to go to the event and would I have allowed him to go? I didn’t get the chance to answer that.

“I probably wouldn’t have because of where we are, but I didn’t get the courtesy of that – so there’s the first breach.

“Then he wasn’t anywhere near enough fit to train on Friday morning. I was made aware of it at 7am on Friday morning, I didn’t see it on social media.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was pleased to secure a vital victory and praised Walker for taking his chance in the team when it came.

Neilson said: “I was delighted to get three points as it is always tough coming up here.

“They had a number of injuries but they still had an experienced team.

“We controlled a lot of the game and although we didn’t have many clear-cut chances, the one we did get we took.

“Jamie has found it hard to get in because the players that have been in those positions have been playing really, really well.

“He’s just had to bide his time. I thought him and Aaron McEneff did well when they came on.

“We brought Jamie on because he’s got that quality in the final moment and, especially in the second half, we pinned them in a bit in really good areas.

“We need somebody with that wee bit of magic. Thankfully he produced it.”