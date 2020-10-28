Dundee United set to make cuts as a result of coronavirus pandemic

Dundee United are set to implement cost-cutting measures amid the ongoing financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports claim players and coaching staff have been asked to accept 20 per cent wage cuts for the rest of the season.

United recently signed internationals Marc McNulty and Jeando Fuchs but owner Mark Ogren has signalled that significant cuts are necessary.

The American told The Courier: “The first phase we had budgeted for so we anticipated it but we didn’t budget for this second phase.

“We expected some fans back. As a result we’re doing a total review of the club’s finances and we’re going to be implementing some cost-cutting measures for the short term and the medium term to counteract what is happening.”

Ogren called for financial assistance from the Government for Scottish football and for limited crowds to be allowed back in grounds.

He added: “What I can’t accept is the Government saying we can’t have any of those fans in our stadium without financial support to assist us. It’s hurting us badly – not just us but the rest of Scottish football.

“Is Dundee United going to survive? Yes it’s going to survive, but it could get messy.”