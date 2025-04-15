Manchester United: Every player staying or going this summer

The Manchester United squad is, once again, at a crossroads.

It's beginning to feel like every year that the Red Devils are ready to rip up the plan and start all over again – but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now a year into his tenure as minority shareholder and Ruben Amorim needing sweeping changes to his options on the pitch, we're here once more.

With plenty of deadwood among the gems at Old Trafford, however, who's most likely for the cut? Our FourFourTwo experts have taken the team to task to figure who'll be kept and sold come summer…

Goalkeepers

Altay Bayindir

Altay Bayindir joined last summer (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO Age: 27

Wage, as per Capology: £35,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €10.00m

A steady backup goalkeeper this season, Altay Bayindir impressed in the FA Cup away at Arsenal, rather unfortunately lost his place once more to Andre Onana and then was reinstated, following the Cameroonian's blunders in the Europe League.

It seems probable that only one of them will remain next season, given Amorim's concerns over Onana – but here's where it gets interesting.

Bayindir is a much easier prospect to sell. Just 27, with low wages and a contract lasting just two more years, there are surely plenty of European clubs who would be willing to take a chance on him – plenty more than Onana.

There's a good keeper in there with a lot less baggage than United's no.1: if only he hadn't have been signed from Fenerbahce, we'd tip him to succeed Fernando Muslera at Galatasaray.



FourFourTwo verdict: To be sold (dependent on Onana).

Andre Onana

Andre Onana has come under increased scrutiny (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO Age: 29

Wage, as per Capology: £120,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €32.00m

Time's surely up for the erratic former Ajax and Inter Milan stopper as Manchester United's no.1.

Onana has shown some solid form in spells but the mistakes are just too high-profile at this point – especially after comments from Nemanja Matic about the 29-year-old being United's worst keeper ever last week.

Having joined United just two years ago for £47m, as per the BBC, the club won't want to make too much of a loss – and his six-figure wages could complicate things, meaning that this could become a protracted saga unless the Saudi Pro League offer an olive branch.

A loan move could work, otherwise, United look likely to retain Onana another season.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying to fight for his spot with a new signing (unless an offer comes in).

Tom Heaton

Tom Heaton looks set to leave

INFO Age: 38

Wage, as per Capology: £45,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2025

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €0.25m

As a third-choice keeper, former United academy graduate Tom Heaton offers plenty.

He has bags of experience, he's great for mentoring some of the younger players and let's not forget he was an excellent keeper in his youth: there are certainly worse to call upon in a crisis.

The cons are obvious, though. Having failed to make a league start in the past three seasons,, Heaton is someone whose wage comes into question under Ratcliffe's cost-cutting initiatives.

If Heaton really is on £45,000 a week as reported, it seems a no-brainer to bank that at the end of his contract this summer. If the veteran is prepared to sit on the bench for less – a lot less – then perhaps he'll continue at Old Trafford.

FourFourTwo verdict: An obvious place to cut funds, it looks like Heaton could leave United (again) this summer.

Centre-backs

Ayden Heaven

Ayden Heaven joined United in January (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

INFO Age: 18

Wage, as per Capology: £4,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2029

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €1.50m

People knock the recruitment at United but this is rare example of good business from the Red Devils in the past year.

Ayden Heaven joined in January and though he's out injured right now, could offer serious value in depth in the long-term – especially considering United play with a back three.

The centre-back was shown a clear path into United's side and impressed there: he's on a low wage, a long contract and now, the goal is to develop further and provide cover when necessary.

Expect more signings like this in the summer.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has a year left on his United deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 32

Wage, as per Capology: £190,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2026

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €15.00m

In January, Ruben Amorim confirmed that Harry Maguire had triggered a one-year contract extension to remain at Manchester United until 2026.

It makes perfect sense: Maguire – who held the record for being the most expensive English player of all time when he signed for the club – has enjoyed a renaissance in the centre of Amorim's three-man backline and is one of few leaders on the pitch.

Even if Amorim were to decide he wants a direct replacement for the England international, it's incredibly unlikely that anyone offers a 32-year-old an improvement on his £190,000-a-week deal – so expect to see Maguire leave at the end of his contract next summer.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans will likely leave this summer

INFO Age: 37

Wage, as per Capology: £65,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2025

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €1.50m

Jonny Evans perhaps expected to play a handful of games and to do some coaching badges when he re-joined United last summer.

Instead, he became an integral pillar for Erik ten Hag when all was collapsing around the club, remaining on for another year to bridge the gap under the INEOS ownership.

Having featured a lot less this term – probably how he likes it – Evans likely won't get another year extension, with the 37-year-old almost certainly ready to depart on a free transfer, perhaps retiring after a long and distinguished career. He's earned it for last season alone.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving on a free.

Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro was a huge signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 19

Wage, as per Capology: £115,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2029

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €55.00m

Injuries have troubled Leny Yoro this season, but when he's played, he's been steady and performed well beyond his tender years.

United perhaps overpaid to secure the Frenchman ahead of the likes of Real Madrid – not that anyone's complaining now – and with a season under his belt, he'll be one of the first names on the team-sheet next term if he can remain fit.

United desperately need his recovery pace at the back and ability on the ball in buildup: he'll become an important part of the defence in the short- and long-term.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has been injured this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 27

Wage, as per Capology: £120,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €45.00m

One of United's most important players, it goes without saying that he won't be sold – for two reasons.

Lisandro Martinez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February and is expected to be recovering until at least October, leaving United a little short on the left sie of their back three.

Given the numbers that Amorim has at his disposal, it's unlikely he'll dip into the market for a replacement – with far more pressing concerns elsewhere. United will be hoping that the World Cup winner can provide a boost in the second half of next season, however, to help the side push on in the run-in.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt joined last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 25

Wage, as per Capology: £195,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2029

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €40.00m

He's done absolutely fine this season: nothing spectacular, nothing awful.

It's just as well, really, because Matthijs De Ligt is on heavy wages and is under contract until 2029. United were banking on this one coming off – and luckily it has.

The Dutchman is fairly reliable, offers leadership across the back three and will likely be leant on next season once more. A success in the market from last season – even if he was a little pricey.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Noussair Mazraoui

Noussair Mazraoui has filled in across United's backline (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 27

Wage, as per Capology: £135,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €32.00m

One of the signings of the Premier League season, Noussair Mazraoui has been a certified hit at Old Trafford.

The Moroccan has proven this season that he's able to play either as a wide centre-back or a wing-back, making him invaluable to Amorim's set-up going forward – and with solid performances, he's one to rely on as this team devevlops.

The only slight concern for Mazraoui is that Amorim may only view Amorim as a squad player when he has everyone fit and brings in a few more players that he likes. The Portuguese clearly wants options at wing-back and with Mazraoui not a natural centre-back, he might find himself behind Yoro and Martinez in the pecking order.

Given his wage and the fact that United have tied him down during peak years though, that's not a major problem at all – and the club will be looking for more opportunities like Mazraoui come summer.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof looks ready to leave Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 30

Wage, as per Capology: £120,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2025

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €10.00m

If it seems like Victor Lindelof has been at Manchester United a while, that's because he was signed by Jose Mourinho and struggled for game time initially behind Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

The Swede is just two years off from testimonial territory but barring a massive change in opinion from Amorim, he'll cut his United career short at just the eight years and nearly 200 league appearances.

Not bad for someone who's never been first-choice – but United can no longer justify the £120,000-a-week wages that have probably ruined any chance of the Red Devils moving him on in the past near-decade.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving on a free transfer.

Wing-backs

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has become reliable for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 26

Wage, as per Capology: £85,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €35.00m

Diogo Dalot is another who's had a bizarre United career: thought to be the next big thing and sent on loan before settling and becoming a fan favourite simply for being consistent and underrated among the masses.

Given his five-figure wages and decent value, there's always a chance that Dalot might interest a European giant who want a versatile full-back who doesn't put a foot wrong – a Barcelona, Bayern Munich, even Newcastle United, in the event of Kieran Trippier leaving.

And Manchester United would likely consider it: they need the money and with Amorim perhaps favouring Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu as his first-choice pairing at wing-back, cashing in on Dalot would be unfortunate but sensible.

Still, there's no point seeking such a sale when Dalot has been so reliable in a squad where very few players have been. He'll stay this summer barring a massive opportunity.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying – unless a move comes in too good to refuse.

Harry Amass

Harry Amass is one for the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 18

Wage, as per Capology: £5,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: —

Harry Amass made his full debut at the weekend and is highly thought of by United as one for the future.

His ability at left wing-back may well be a godsend for Amorim, who can use the teenager for cover behind Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot – and with Luke Shaw's fitness so unreliable, Amass may feature much more next term.

A loan could be a good move for.the youngster but with United's injury problems, he'll likely get first-team oopportunities where he is.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying – unless a good loan presents itself.

Luke Shaw

United can't rely on Shaw's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 29

Wage, as per Capology: £150,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €16.00m

Some United fans may not even notice if Luke Shaw leaves Manchester United after 11 years at the club.

That's the cruel truth of a player who has played just 15 times in the past two seasons – and though he'd be absolutely perfect on the left-hand side of Amorim's back three, the manager just can't trust Shaw to be available for the role.

With the left-back turning 30 this summer, a crunch decision presents itself. Does he want a new challenge and a much-needed fresh start? Or is he happy seeing out the last two years of his contract, likely on the bench?

FourFourTwo verdict: Could go either way: FourFourTwo just wants to see him play at this point.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu signed in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 20

Wage, as per Capology: £40,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2030

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €25.00m

Patrick Dorgu has been steady since arriving in January, with more expected of him next season, for sure.

The Dane is still incredibly young though, so while Amorim won't have a problem leaning on him in the left wing-back position, it's likely that the star will get help from a sturdy backup like Dalot or Shaw as he develops his game.

He's one for the future – but he's also one for right now, with the club seeing him as a first-teamer now and next term.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia is currently out on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 25

Wage, as per Capology: £37,500-a-week

Contract expiry: 2026

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €12.00m

It seems strange to remember a time when hopes were high for Tyrell Malacia's Manchester United career.

Unfortunately, left-back proved to be the one position that United couldn't afford an injury-prone deputy – see Luke Shaw – and Malacia has been rebuilding his reputation out on loan at PSV in his native Netherlands.

With a year left on his contract, it's almost certain that Malacia gets sold this summer… unless he digs in. In the unlikely event that he'd rather run his deal down, take the wages and leave on a free, he may go on loan once more – though given his desire for game-time in January, it's more probable that he'll cut his losses and move.

FourFourTwo verdict: To be sold.

Central midfielders

Casemiro

Casemiro is now 33 and looking his age (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 33

Wage, as per Capology: £350,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2026

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €20.00m

After winning just about everything under the sun in Madrid, Casemiro was decent in his first season at Old Trafford, but has since become an albatross around the neck of the club.

Now 33, the Brazilian is a shadow of his former self – which wouldn't be quite so catastrophic if he wasn't United's highest earner, too. His very presence prevents United from making bigger moves in the market this summer… and the Red Devils have another year of this to come.

The need to sell Casemiro is huge, though the opportunities are scant: he's still playing sporadically, while only really Saudi Arabia can match or improve those mammoth wages.

It remains to be seen whether United actually let him leave this summer: even terminating his deal requires a payment and at worst, Casemiro can at least slot offer a body in an injury crisis (something Amorim has become accustomed to). The power lies with the player and whether he wants to take himself out of this situation, it seems.

FourFourTwo verdict: To be sold – or at the worst, see his contract terminated… though not a foregone conclusion.

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation in recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 19

Wage, as per Capology: £25,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €55.00m

Ruben Amorim hasn't exactly gushed about Kobbie Mainoo to the degree that some United fans have, leading some to wonder whether the academy graduate could be moved on this summer.

The devil on the Portuguese's shoulder would surely consider it: Mainoo is worth a lot of money with a contract expiry coming up, the biggest clubs in Europe would likely fight over his signature and provide a much-needed cash injection this summer.

For an ownership looking to stay popular with the fans, however, offing their brightest youngster seems nonsensical. Furthermore, FourFourTwo understands that Mainoo is actually interested in re-signing terms and remaining at United beyond his current deal.

They couldn't sell him… could they?

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying… unless things get desperate financially.

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte signed last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 24

Wage, as per Capology: £120,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2029

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €50.00m

Manuel Ugarte joined just last summer from Paris Saint-Germain.

That alone suggests that the Uruguayan is staying another season, despite failing to set the world alight. It doesn't exactly feel like a unanimous opinion that Ugarte is a man who can lead United to glory – but he's been fine enough to warrant another year, especially with the lack of numbers in the centre of the park.

Over time, the 24-year-old may have to fight for a place, but given that there are others with bigger question marks over their future, Ugarte will likely get time and space to develop into the player that United hope he can become.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Toby Collyer

Toby Collyer is good depth for Manchester United (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

INFO Age: 21

Wage, as per Capology: £5,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €5.00m

Toby Collyer has made it off the bench a fair amount this season and hasn't looked out of place in the Premier League.

That's kind of what you want from a youngster who's estimated to be on £5,000 a week – but with his contract winding up in 2027, that's not something United will be saying this time next year.

Collyer could grab the chance over the next 12 months to prove himself a worthy starter in midfield, but if he doesn't, a Championship move at some point before his contract ends seems the most likely option for the 21-year-old.

For now, numbers are far too scant for his exit to be a pressing issue.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying, unless an offer comes in.

Attacking midfielders/wingers

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 20

Wage, as per Capology: £50,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €45.00m

Alejandro Garnacho very nearly left for Napoli in January: we'd be shocked if he was still at United come August.

It's not that Garnacho isn't good enough for United: it's that he's highly valuable, currently earning low wages compared to his talent and his sale counts as pure profit for United to pass Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

With the Argentina international an odd fit for Amorim's 3-4-3 formation, there aren't many opportunities better for the Red Devils to cash in on a player that they won't be utterly hamstrung without – and with Garnacho a signing from Atletico Madrid as a youngster, fans won't be quite as up in arms as they would be from an academy player who grew up as a United fan getting sold.

It just makes sense to sell right now. Whether Napoli return for Garnacho remains to be seen: don't discount Chelsea, another club in Spain or even an ambitious Premier League rival from making a big bid.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving, for £50m or more.

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo was a major positive of the Red Devils' season prior to injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 22

Wage, as per Capology: £120,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2030

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €35.00m

Potentially United's best player prior to his injury, Amad Diallo signed a new deal in January.

If his good form under Amorim was reason enough to keep him, Amad answers another conundrum as a player versatile to play in either one of Amorim's attacking midfield spots or at wing-back.

Not only will Amad be a star that Amorim invests in over the coming months, the Ivory Coast international may well become the blueprint for what the manager looks for in that position, looking to bring in similar players this summer as he reshapes his squad.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Antony

Antony is thriving on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 25

Wage, as per Capology: £60,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €20.00m

As so many have after leaving Old Trafford, Antony is thriving at Real Betis on loan.

Unfortunately for the Andaluscians, there's no option to buy the Brazilian – despite Betis team-mate Isco claiming the club should crowdfund to extend his loan.

United allowed Antony to leave in January on the condition that they paid the majority of his salary, in order to let the winger play himself into form for a move elsewhere: and now that's worked, they shouldn't have a problem finding interested parties who want to sign him this summer.

Antony will hopefully be willing to take a pay-cut for the right move – the only problem is that United are going to make an incredible loss on the £80m or so that the BBC reported they spent on the star, who is still the seventh-most expensive Premier League player of all time.

Right now though, needs must.

FourFourTwo verdict: To be sold… whatever the loss.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's talisman (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 30

Wage, as per Capology: £300,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2027

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €55.00m

There's said to be interest in Bruno Fernandes: and why wouldn't there be interest in a world-class no.10 at a club who need to sell stars?

But with Ruben Amorim personally ensuring that his countryman remains at Manchester United, those rumours seem to be non-starters – not to mention Fernandes' age and salary making any possible exit difficult.

Just as with Casemiro, however, the power is with the player: does Bruno want to stay?

At 30, the Portuguese has limited opportunities to win big trophies and after giving the best part of his career to a club who have been, at best, dysfunctional since signing him, no one would begrudge him a move to a European giant for one last go at the Champions League and a league title.

United would surely consider such an exit, given how much money it would bring in.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying… unless he's had enough.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has reached the end of the road at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 35

Wage, as per Capology: £150,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2025

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €6.00m

Christian Eriksen has been a smart transfer, all things considered.

The Dane joined for free after his short-term stint at Brentford and has been valuable cover for the Red Devils – but for a while now, he's not really been in first-team consideration.

A contract expiry this summer is the perfect break for all considered and a good opportunity for United to put those high wages to better use elsewhere.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving on a free transfer.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho looks set for a strange summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 25

Wage, as per Capology: £150,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2026

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €30.00m

Chelsea have an agreement to sign Sancho for around £20m this summer.

Reports that the Blues could in fact refuse that obligation and pay not to sign the winger are an indictment of the way that his career has gone – but whether Manchester United agree to that is another matter entirely.

Sancho is another star who will leave for vastly less than what the Red Devils paid for him, but with United needing money desperately right now, they'll snatch £20m with both hands for a player on £150,000-a-week – especially given Sancho can walk for free next summer.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving… one way or another.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount has endured an injury-ravaged campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 26

Wage, as per Capology: £250,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €28.00m

Manchester United play much better when Mason Mount is in the team: and yet Ruben Amorim would likely snap your hand off if a £30m offer came in.

Those are the peculiar circumstances that United and Mount find themselves in: the former Chelsea star still hasn't got up to speed at Old Trafford and may never, due to consistent injury problems.

Mount is to be filed with so many others: right now, United would just like to get a good run of games out of him rather than cashing in… but that doesn't mean they wouldn't listen to offers.

How likely are offers? Well, unless an Arsenal or Liverpool are desperate for a creative no.8 after shelling out for a nine-figure striker this summer and want to take a massive gamble on the England international's availability, consider Mount a United player for the foreseeable.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Strikers

Chido Obi Martin

Chido Obi is one for the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 17

Wage, as per AllNigeriaSoccer: £30,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2029

Value, as per Transfermarkt: —

Manchester United are very, very excited by Chido Obi, who has smashed goal records in youth football for fun.

Making the step up to the Premier League has been testing – but Amorim expected that when he threw the teenager into the deep end. The question that he has to answer is whether he wants to keep on developing him here or elsewhere.

There will be interest in Obi from teams who want to offer him first-team minutes. United will look to assess whether they can actually do that next season in the cups and latter stages of games before deciding on where Obi plays his football.

This is a long-term project and the Dane isn't expected to lead the line right now… but who knows when he'll be ready?

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying, possibly heading on loan.

Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has had a mixed season (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO Age: 23

Wage, as per Capology: £105,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2029

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €35.00m

Joshua Zirkzee has had a mixed season to say the least, improving over time but still not playing at the standard that he did for Bologna last term.

Were United flush with prolific forwards, a move back to Serie A on loan would seem like the obvious answer – maybe Juventus, were former boss Thiago Motta still in charge. Alas not.

Rasmus Hojlund has been just as disappointing as Zirkzee this season and is not only worth more money than the Dutchman, Zirkzee has the added bonus of being able to play behind the striker.

And to cap it all off, a hamstring injury at the weekend has probably sidelined Zirkzee for at least three months, meaning that a transfer is even unlikelier. Looks like another season of development for the forward at United.

FourFourTwo verdict: Staying.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford will surely leave Manchester United for good this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO Age: 27

Wage, as per Capology: £75,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €50.00m

Marcus Rashford has been reborn since Amorim became manager: the only problem is that it's at Aston Villa.

On one hand, the £40m option for the Midlands side to sign the England international is looking a little on the low side every time he has a good performance: on the other hand, it still might be too steep for Unai Emery to bite.

Villa have their own PSR concerns and missing out on Champions League football might limit their ability to take Rashford permanently. You'd imagine they'd find the room for him, given his impact since January – but stranger things have happened.

A reconciliation between Roobs and Rashy seems irrelevant right now with £40m of pure profit available for the taking – and United won't struggle to get that from another buyer even if Villa pull out.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving – probably to Aston Villa.

Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has underwhelmed in the Premier League (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO Age: 22

Wage, as per Capology: £85,000-a-week

Contract expiry: 2028

Value, as per Transfermarkt: €45.00m

Rasmus Hojlund was another eye-watering buy – a base fee of £64m, according to the BBC – who has simply failed to deliver.

Maybe that's harsh on a 22-year-old who is still learning the ropes as a no.9 and can still have an excellent career ahead of him: but with United needing someone to propel them up the table right now, Hojlund is coming under increasing fire.

It might be a surprise for some to see him go but United are in salvage mode right now, with Antony, Sancho and Rashford all rehabilitated elsewhere – and Hojlund is the sensible next option for a fresh start, whether that's on loan or a permanent exit.

It hinges, of course, on a new signing. But if Manchester United can afford throwing another £50m at another striker – when have Manchester United not found the change down the sofa to do that? – Hojlund's days as Amorim's starting no.9 are numbered.

FourFourTwo verdict: Leaving.

The 2025/26 Manchester United squad

Swipe to scroll horizontally The 2025/26 Manchester United squad Row 0 - Cell 0 First-choice Backup Depth GK New signing Onana New signing CB Yoro Mazraoui Row 2 - Cell 3 CB De Ligt Maguire Row 3 - Cell 3 CB Martinez Shaw Heaven RWB Amad Dalot Mazraoui CM Mainoo New signing Fernandes CM New signing Ugarte Collyer LWB Dorgu Dalot Amass AM Fernandes Mount Zirkzee AM New signing Amad Mainoo ST New signing Zirkzee Obi

FourFourTwo makes that at least £100m – as an extremely conservative estimate – that United could fund from the exits of Onana, Malacia, Casemiro, Antony, Garnacho, Sancho and Hojlund. That means that we expect the club to move for between three and six new signings this summer, should those exits all happen.

The priority has to start in midfield, with a successor for Casemiro a must – though whether United want to bring in someone to replace Ugarte or simply act as a backup remains to be seen. Ideally, the club would bring in another player in that position, too, for depth – though they could rely on attacking midfielders Fernandes and Mount to fill in the gaps when necessary.

A new striker seems sensible given the struggles of Hojlund and Zirkzee, with Viktor Gyokeres a major target for the Red Devils. Ideally, the club would also bring in another attacking midfielder/winger to replace the outgoing Antony, Rashford, Garnacho and Sancho, with Amorim's side struggling for goals.

Finally, another goalkeeper seems likely given the problems that Amorim has had with choosing a no.1 this term. United have a decision to make over whether they want to spend big on a replacement to Onana or bring in someone to compete with him – but for our money, a third-choice also needs signing to replace the outgoing Heaton.

United's summer budget is currently unknown.