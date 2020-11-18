Dzvukamanja: It’s all about trophies

Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is relishing the chance to score more goals and winning trophies with the Soweto giants.

The 26-year-old joined the club from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Buccaneers.

Dzvukamanja joined the list of numerous Zimbabwean international’s who donned the Buccaneers jersey, including Innocent Chikoya, Tendai Ndoro, Edelbert Dinha and Gilbert Mushangazikhe.

The Zimbabwean international has since bagged one goal and assisted a further one from five appearances across all competitions for Pirates, three in the DStv Premiership and two in the MTN8 competition.

'It’s all about trophies, that’s the main thing I came for,' Dzvukamanja told Pirates TV on YouTube.

'So, for me personally, I have to score more goals to help the team to achieve those trophies and to help my teammates in everything we do. So, for me, in short, I’m here for trophies.'

Dzvukamanja will be hoping to take to the field when Pirates welcome SuperSport United to the Orlando Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, 21 November, with kick off set for 6pm.