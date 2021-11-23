Edinburgh move into top four with draw at lowly Elgin

Edinburgh moved into the top four in Scottish League Two after a 1-1 draw at lowly Elgin.

After a drab first half, the game came to life after the break with two goals in four minutes.

Moments after Edinburgh had an effort cleared off the line, they took the lead just past the hour mark when John Robertson set up Innes Murray for his second goal in as many games.

But Elgin levelled shortly afterwards, with on-loan Falkirk striker Jaime Wilson getting on the end of a ball over the top to claim his first goal since joining the club in September.

The point lifted Edinburgh above Annan into fourth and extended their unbeaten league run to three games while Elgin moved seven points clear of bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath.