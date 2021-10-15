Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz set for late checks before Aston Villa face Wolves

Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz will be assessed ahead of the visit of Wolves.

Martinez played in Argentina’s win over Peru on Friday, with Luiz coming off the bench in Brazil’s 4-1 victory against Uruguay, and they will be the last of Villa’s internationals to return.

Leon Bailey (hamstring) is out and Bertrand Traore (thigh) will be assessed, while Keinan Davis and Morgan Sanson are back in training, although the game is likely to come too soon for the pair. Trezeguet (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Francisco Trincao is out for Wolves as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

The on-loan Barcelona forward was diagnosed while on international duty with Portugal.

Pedro Neto and Jonny (both knee) remain out along with Yerson Mosquera after he had surgery on a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Tuanzebe, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Traore, Archer.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.