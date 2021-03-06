Emotions ‘bubbling’ for Steven Gerrard with Rangers on brink of title

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted his emotions are “bubbling” as he closes in on sealing his first ever league title.

The former Liverpool skipper suffered repeated heartache during his playing days as he failed to lead the Anfield outfit to Premier League glory.

His infamous slip against Chelsea back in 2014 was the lowest point of his career as Brendan Rodgers’ team saw the chance to be crowned kings of England spill from their grasp.

But now he stands on the verge of exorcising some of those ghosts with his first league title as manager after guiding Rangers to within touching distance of the Scottish Premiership flag.

Gerrard’s squad could get their hands on their hands on the trophy as early as Sunday if Celtic slip up at Dundee United.

If not, the Ibrox support can still look forward to the dream scenario of finally putting an end to their bitter rivals’ reign of dominance at Parkhead when they head to the Hoops’ home patch on March 21.

But the the Champions League winner admits he is having to work hard to keep his own emotions in check while Gers wait to get across the finish line.

Asked how his emotions were, Gerrard replied: “Bubbling. Bubbling. I’m obviously really, really happy and proud right now.

“I can certainly relate to these emotions that I’ve had as a player.

“At the same time I want to stay controlled and humble because obviously it’s not confirmed as of yet.

“But I think everyone knows it’s 99.99 per cent done.

“Because of what’s going on right now in the world it’s very difficult to get carried away and celebrate for real if you like, so I’m trying to keep a lid on things.”

Gerrard was appointed back in 2018 when Gers were at their lowest ebb having been thrashed 4-0 by Celtic at Hampden Park in a Scottish Cup semi-final only days earlier.

But his arrival offered hope to a support that had seen their club come close to extinction.

Now, three years on, the 40-year-old is about to deliver on his promise to restore Rangers to a position of power having gone 32 league games so far without defeat.

“I had a good idea what it would be like,” he said. “The day I turned up here on May 4, 2018, I didn’t expect to turn up to 8,000 fans outside the stadium who had to be brought inside for safety reasons.

“So I had a real good idea that once we got that first big success together, which was always going to be the hardest, what the reaction would be like.

“During a pandemic, you think maybe it wouldn’t be like it was today. But what you saw today is 10 years of what these supporters have been through. I’m delighted for them and really proud of the players’ efforts because they have been outstanding.

“From a league point of view, they have been close to perfect.”