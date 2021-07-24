Everton’s Bernard completes UAE move

Brazilian forward Bernard has completed his move from Everton to Sharjah FC, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The move had been announced by the Emirati outfit on Thursday but Everton say the paperwork was only finalised on Saturday.

Bernard, 28, spent three years at Goodison Park, making 84 appearances in all competitions, including 49 starts, and scoring eight goals.

The former Brazil international, who began his career at Atletico Mineiro, joined the Toffees on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018.

A club statement read: “Everton would like to thank Bernard for his service and everyone at the club wishes him success for the future.”