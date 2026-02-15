How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal: TV details, live streams in WSL clash

Watch Brighton Women vs Arsenal Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the tie right here in this guide.

Riding the wave of a huge victory over league-leaders Manchester City, Arsenal will be looking to back it up and keep the pressure on at the top of the Women's Super League.

The Gunners are unbeaten in nine league games, their last defeat coming in October against City and only a win will do to keep the the title race alive.

Meanwhile mid-table Brighton will be looking to change their fortune, losing four of their last five league games in a tricky period for them on and off the pitch.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the UK

Brighton vs Arsenal in the WSL will be broadcast live in the UK by BBC iPlayer.

All you will need is an account, a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the US

US fans can watch the clash on ESPN Select.

Prices start at $12.99/month for their base plan.

Brighton vs Arsenal: WSL preview

Arsenal and Brighton last met in the league in mid-October, where only an own goal separated the two sides, handing Renee Slegers' side a narrow 1-0 victory.

The Gunners now chase a third win on the bounce, following statement wins over Chelsea and Manchester City that have breathed fresh belief into the squad.

A positive result against Brighton would extend their unbeaten league run to 10 games - a streak that began with this reverse fixture.

With City running away with the league, only three points will suffice if Arsenal are to keep the pressure on. Beyond the title race, the battle for a top three finish remains tighter than ever, leaving little margin for error.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see Leah Williamson come on the pitch during last weekend's victory following her recent injury.

Seventh-placed Brighton have lost four of their last five games, their latest setback coming against West Ham - they lost 3-2 despite holding a two goal lead until the 83rd minute.

It has also been a difficult period off the pitch for the club. Manager Dario Vidisic has taken some time away from the sidelines following the death of his father, Rado, who was also heavily involved on the women's side.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal

Arsenal have found their groove at the right time in the season and will make it three wins from three.