First-team coach Jamie McCombe leaves Lincoln
Jamie McCombe has left his role as Lincoln’s first-team coach, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.
McCombe, 37, who had two spells as a player at the Imps, had been part of the club’s coaching staff since October 2016.
“We can confirm that Jamie McCombe has left his post as first-team coach at Lincoln City Football Club,” the Imps said on their official website.
Former defender McCombe made over 100 appearances in total for Lincoln and initially took on a player-coach role at the club.
