What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to go all in for Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mirror. The Red Devils will make a final offer of £90million to Borussia Dortmund for the England winger, who has made it clear he wants to join national team-mates Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford. The Bundesliga club had said the deadline to sign the 20-year-old had passed, but United are confident their offer is large enough to get their man.

LucasTorreira, who was left out of the Arsenal’s Carabao Cup win over Leicester, has become surplus to requirements at the Premier League club and is likely to leave north London. The Independent says Atletico Madrid and Torino are keen on recruiting the 24-year-old Uruguay midfielder, who was being closely monitored by West Ham during the January transfer window.

Dele Alli cannot get a start with Tottenham but may have to stay in north London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A French escape is beginning to appear unlikely for England international Dele Alli, who is out of favour at Tottenham. Paris St Germain had hoped to secure the 24-year-old midfielder on loan, but the Telegraph reports the Ligue 1 club will withdraw from discussions with Spurs as the financial terms of the proposed agreement are too “prohibitive”.

Arsenal are again considering a loan move for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Daily Star says the 28-year-old Brazil playmaker, who has had a form resurgence since being loaned to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, remains a favourite of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta due to his creativity in the middle.

Social media round-up

Declan Rice 'pushing' for Chelsea transfer as West Ham insist they won't sell England defender https://t.co/DNBqJ7LJwI— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 25, 2020

Atletico are closing in on Lucas Torreira – but Thomas Partey's not part of the deal #AFChttps://t.co/pJFpnFDIgH— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 25, 2020

Players to watch

Dayot Upamecano: Manchester United are preparing to snap up the 21-year-old France defender when he is replaced at RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Star.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: talkSPORT reports the England forward, 19, wants to leave Chelsea on loan.