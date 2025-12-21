Pre-Match Poser no.6: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

It's Sunday, which means it must be time for another nasty little quiz question to drive you up the wall before settling down in front of the match. Here it is:

Alan Shearer and Harry Kane did both, as did Andrea Pirlo – particularly stylishly – and Andres Iniesta. Robert Lewandowski and Thierry Henry only got the chance to do one each, but they both did it successfully. Sergio Busquets got the chance to do both, but he did both unsuccessfully. What is it?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, December 22, in the comments.

