Football rumours from the media
By PA Staff
What the papers say
Danny Rose‘s next destination has become clearer, with the Daily Mail reporting the Tottenham and England left-back is wanted by Trabzonspor. The Turkish side could sign up the 30-year-old on a free transfer as his deal is up in the summer.
Emi Buendia is hopeful of a summer move away from Norwich following interest from Arsenal, the Daily Mail says. The 24-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates during the current transfer window, but the Canaries will be asking for at least £40million.
RB Leipzig will raid two Premier League clubs to bolster their attack, with Leicester’s KelechiIheanacho and Liverpool’s DivockOrigi on the shopping list, reports the Leicester Mercury.
West Ham are planning a fresh move for Sevilla’s striker Youssef En-Nesyri, writes the Daily Star. The Moroccan only moved to the La Liga side in January 2020.
Willian Jose, currently at Real Sociedad, is close to agreeing a loan deal to Wolves with the Premier League side having an option to buy, says the Daily Telegraph.
Social media round-up
Benfica standing firm amid West Brom interest in striker Haris Seferovic | @JamesNurseyhttps://t.co/jXvA5iWTH2pic.twitter.com/pnh79h0sDa— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 20, 2021
Chelsea ‘in talks’ to hire Thomas Tuchel https://t.co/6L8xVMYs15— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 20, 2021
Players to watch
Martin Odegaard: The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is said to be close to securing a loan move to Sevilla, writes Cuatro.
Eric Garcia: Paris St-Germain are said to be planning a move for the Manchester City centre-back, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Fikayo Tomori: The defender could be leaving Chelsea, with AC Milan reportedly close to a loan deal for the 23-year-old, Gazzetta dello Sport says.
