Liverpool are reportedly wasting no time in acting amid speculation Georginio Wijnaldum is preparing to leave Anfield. The Dutch midfielder is believed to have signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season. In anticipation of his exit the Daily Star, citing Italian outlet CalcioMercato, says Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus’ Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Metro, via Mundo Deportivo, reports Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Gunners are desperate to reinforce their midfield options amid Thomas Partey’s injury struggles, with club bosses looking towards a summer move for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be on the move to Manchester United (Rui Vieira/PA)

Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris has emerged as a possible replacement for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the Daily Mail. Citing French outlet L’Equipe, the paper says 34-year-old Lloris is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season, with United believed to be in the market for another experienced shot-stopper.

Burnley and Newcastle have expressed interest in West Brom defender Kyle Bartley. The Telegraph reports both clubs are poised to make a move for the 29-year-old, especially if the Baggies fail to beat the drop.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City view Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Fernandinho. The veteran is likely to depart Etihad at the end of the season, with 24-year-old Zakaria looked at as an ideal long-term solution in the middle of the park.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly open to a return to Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Marca says the Juventus forward would be willing to return to Real Madrid if the Spanish giants made an offer.

Lucas Vazquez: Bayern Munich have entered talks with the Real Madrid defender, reports AS.