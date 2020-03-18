What the papers say

Riyad Mahrez may be set for a move to Paris St Germain, but Manchester City are reportedly making sure the winger will not come cheap. The Sun says City will not block a potential transfer but have placed a hefty £80m price tag on the Algeria international. Mahrez is under contract at the Etihad until 2023, but rumours of Kylian Mbappe’s imminent departure from the French club mean PSG could be eager to lock in a replacement as soon as possible.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be in line for a permanent stay in Italy, with the Daily Express reporting Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to offload the Armenian midfielder, who will be out of contract in the summer. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Roma, who are believed to be keen on snapping up Mkhitaryan as soon as he hits the free market.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is asking for a new contract at Roma (Nick Potts/PA)

Staying with Roma, midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has become a high-profile summer transfer target for Everton. The Sun says the 23-year-old midfielder has asked for a new contract at Roma but the club is unwilling to meet his salary demands, leaving the door open for Everton to take advantage of his frustrations.

Chelsea and Manchester City are locked in a bidding war for the services of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to the Daily Star. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, but Martinez’s stellar form this season is believed to have also attracted the interests of the Premier League heavyweights.

Social media round-up

Chelsea progressing in talks with Tino Anjorin over new five-year contract with 'small details yet to be sorted' https://t.co/wo8QgakE5F— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 18, 2020

Bernd Leno drops Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer hint amid Arsenal uncertainty https://t.co/6HtiyGANWCpic.twitter.com/GC0gDQh9a7— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 18, 2020

Players to watch

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part ways with Gareth Bale (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid are already planning their future without the Welshman, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Dion Sanderson: Aston Villa are prepared to make a move for the 20-year-old Wolves defender, Football Insider reports.