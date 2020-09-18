Former Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson signs for St Johnstone

Scotland international Craig Bryson has signed for St Johnstone until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, capped three times by Scotland, left Aberdeen earlier this month.

The former Derby County, Kilmarnock and Clyde player will resume his career in Perth.

Bryson told St Johnstone’s official website: “I’m thrilled to finally put pen to paper.

“As soon as I heard of St Johnstone’s interest it was a place I really wanted to come to.

“I’ve been impressed with the way the club has conducted its business and I’ve also been impressed with the brand of football the team has been playing under Callum Davidson.

“I’m keen to get started and play my part in the season ahead.”