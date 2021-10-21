FPL tips: Roll back the years with Andros Townsend

Andros Townsend is one of the best FPL prospects going into gameweek nine after a number of throwback performances.

The Englishman scores highly in PA’s Transfer Score metric – which combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – ahead of the weekend.

He looks like the perfect pick right now, but he’s not the only one.

Awesome Andros

(PA graphic)

“It was rolling back the years. I’ve got that in the locker,” the winger said after his stunning goal helped Everton beat Burnley in GW4.

Since then he has added two more goals, including one against Manchester United – so should you add him to your FPL squad?

The 30-year-old scores well across the board according to our Transfer Score, coming in at just £5.7m and with favourable fixtures against Watford and Wolves to come.

His efforts this season have seen him return double figures for points on three occasions already, an impressive feat for a player of his price point.

Nathan Redmond also scores well ahead of GW9, managing a Transfer Score of 64.

The Southampton man is less proven than Townsend, with just one assist so far this season, but low ownership and imminent fixtures against Burnley, Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich go in his favour.

Blue backs

(PA graphic)

While injuries have hit Chelsea’s forward line (more on that later) their defenders look appealing with a very kind run of fixtures in progress.

Ben Chilwell scores highly on our Transfer Score with 80, his two goals in two games helping him replace Marcos Alonso not only in Thomas Tuchel’s squad but also the squads of thousands of FPL bosses.

Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley are up next for the Blues’ goalscoring full-back – his FPL owners will hope for returns at both ends of the pitch.

Chilwell’s cheaper Chelsea chum Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile, scores 74, having registered a goal and a clean sheet in his last two games.

At £4.8m he would be difficult to ignore should he keep his place in the starting XI.

Striker shake up

(PA graphic)

With Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner injured against Malmo in midweek, FPL bosses will be frantically searching for a replacement.

They may not have to look further than Jamie Vardy, who has scored five goals in four games and looks as good as ever.

The Englishman’s high price point (£10.6m) lowers his Transfer Score (67) slightly but his form simply cannot be overlooked.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan looks a good budget option with a Transfer Score of 64.

The forward has three goals in five games and comes in at just £5.6m ahead of GW9 – with no games against traditional top six sides until December, is there a better third-choice forward around?