These early-season international breaks are always a nervous time for clubs, managers, fans - and especially fantasy football players.

The stop-start nature of the first three months of the domestic season, which currently sees breaks in September, October and November for international fixtures, is set to be revamped next year, but until then, there’ll be more sleepless nights from various stakeholders over the fitness of key players.

It’s little surprise, therefore, that alarm bells began to sound when it emerged that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who was ranked at No.5 in FourFourTwo’s ranking of the best strikers in the world - was released early from Norway duty over the weekend.

Why Erling Haaland has been sent home early by Norway

Haaland has 12 goals for Manchester City alread this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norway are currently looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 - and just the fourth time ever - taking a huge stride towards qualification on Saturday, when Haaland’s hat-trick helped them secure a 5-0 victory over Israel in UEFA qualifying Group I.

That victory means the Norwegians sit six points clear of Italy, ahead of the Azzurri’s clash against Israel on Tuesday night and know that a win in their next fixture at home to Estonia next month should be enough to get them over the line.

Haaland moved past 50 international goals last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the aftermath of this win over Israel, Norway announced that Haaland was being released early from international duty and would not play in Tuesday’s friendly against New Zealand, and would instead be returning to his club side, Manchester City.

But before Manchester City fans - and FPL managers - despair, the Norwegian FA confirmed that Haaland’s early return was not due to any injury.

“Players with particularly tight match schedules are returning home: Alexander Sorloth, Julian Ryerson, Erling Braut Haaland and Fredrik Bjorkan,” their statement read.

That news will be welcomed by City boss Pep Guardiola, as his side face seven games in all competitions over the next three weeks.

Haaland faces a packed City schedule (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

That starts with a trip to Everton on Saturday, before a Champions League away day at Villarreal the following Tuesday. Midweek games in the Carabao Cup and Champions League follow over the next two weeks, before City host Liverpool on November 9, ahead of the final international break of 2025.

Haaland - who now has 51 international goals in 46 appearances - will then focus on securing a place at next summer’s World Cup.