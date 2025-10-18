Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains why he was so 'animated' by VAR decision - that he admits 'wasn't a penalty'

Mikel Arteta was furious with one decision

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he was so “animated” over a decision from VAR.

In a difficult afternoon at Craven Cottage, Arsenal managed to hold on to a 1-0 win: the Gunners were given several scares in the first half by Fulham, with Harry Wilson going closest for the Whites but as the half wore on, Arteta's side asserted their dominance.

This continued after the break with the home side camped in their box for swathes of the second period, as Arsenal turned the screw and began winning more corners.

Mikel Arteta explains VAR fury, as Arsenal see penalty overturned

Bukayo Saka thought he'd been given a penalty (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, the North Londoners found the breakthrough via traditional means: a corner from Bukayo Saka was touched on by Gabriel for Leandro Trossard to touch into the net with his thigh at the back post.

But when referee Anthony Taylor signalled for a penalty, Arteta thought his side had a golden opportunity to double his lead – and appeared particularly frenetic on his touchline.

Mikel Arteta explained his behaviour on the touchline (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“Regarding the penalty, I was getting a bit animated because, obviously, if it's clear and obvious, or not, that's why he has to intervene,” Arteta explained.

“I was taking so long, and then Anthony [Taylor] asked why it was taking so long. Then he explained the reason why it took so long: the screen wasn't working.

Arteta magnanimously claimed that the decision was actually the right one, too, with Fulham winger Kevin clearly getting a touch on the ball ahead of Ska.

“I think what I have [to say], is that probably it wasn't a penalty, so probably they made the right decision,” Arteta said.

🗣️ "In my opinion it should have been a penalty" Steve Sidwell and Jamie Redknapp take a closer look at the Arsenal penalty that was overturned 🎥 pic.twitter.com/smI2ehkAlEOctober 18, 2025

“I was just animated because of the process. That's it.”

Arsenal return to Champions League action against Atletico Madrid this week.