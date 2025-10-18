Fulham manager Marco Silva reveals injury to Joachim Andersen
Fulham star Joachim Andersen limped off against Arsenal with Marco Silva concerned for the defender
Fulham manager Marco Silva has revealed his concern for defender Joachim Andersen following the Dane picking up an injury against Arsenal.
Andersen limped out of the 1-0 defeat alongside captain Tom Cairney, who went down a couple of times for the Whites – with injuries starting to pile up for Silva.
Speaking after the game, Silva was asked about the status of his two stars and revealed what exactly happened to force both out of the game.
Marco Silva explains Fulham injuries
“We have some injuries now,” Silva said after the game. “Joachim [Andersen] is out, Tom Cairney is out.
“Joachim has a hamstring injury. He felt something. Now it's just for us a matter of time to know if it's something more serious or a minor injury.
“That is really what will come in the next few hours/days after the exams, because with a muscle injury, it's just to realise how serious it can be.
“Tom Cairney was something in his back. He felt it when he jumped for one ball. Doesn't look so serious.
“That's a different one; it was a knock there. He was not feeling good. I fear that next week he's going to be another absence for us.“
Silva also added that he wanted more from his players in the second half, but that he was pleased with the application, given the injuries that the Cottagers currently face.
“We had a lot of absences right now, but the attitude from the players, the work ethic, our organisation most of the time was there. Arsenal is in a great moment; it's a tough side to play against.
“Better first half from us. I would like to see us in the second half to do more or less what we did in the first 30 minutes, but Arsenal in a moment obligate us to do things that we don't like.”
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
