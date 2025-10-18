‘He naturally knew the positions to be in, like Michael Owen’ Emile Heskey recalls the genius of the late Diogo Jota
Liverpool icon Heskey on what made Jota such a special player for the Reds before his passing earlier this year
When Emile Heskey speaks about strikers, you listen.
The former England international, who spent years playing alongside some of the Premier League’s sharpest forwards, knows what makes a goalscorer special.
For Heskey, Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash, alongside his brother, in July 2025, was a very special striker.
'He was pretty much a complete player to be honest' Emile Heskey remembers special talent Diogo Jota
“I think what made him so special was just his technical ability and his ability to sniff out a chance,” Heskey tells FourFourTwo on behalf of betideas.com.
“He wasn't the biggest of lads, but he always gave everything and he was hardworking. He had this low centre of gravity because he wasn’t tall. He could turn and get around defenders and score goals. He was brilliant.”
Jota’s rise from Porto to Wolves, and then to Liverpool, has been well documented, and Heskey believes his name belongs among the pantheon of greats to have graced the Premier League.
“He naturally knew the positions to be in, kind of like Michael Owen,” Heskey continues.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“If you look at how many headers Michael scored even though Michael wasn’t a big lad – it’s about sniffing out the opportunity, understanding the position where you need to be. I’ve watched Michael beat players who were six-feet tall, but his timing was spot on.”
Heskey feels that Jota’s abilities went beyond mere technical skill. It was his versatility that made him such a driving force behind Liverpool’s various successes under Jurgen Klopp and current Reds boss Arne Slot.
“I think he was fantastic,” says Heskey. “He had a few injuries and he was always really missed when he was out. For me, when he was fit, he was one of the ones that was a guaranteed starter.
“Especially as a striker, but he could play on the wing as well, couldn’t he? And as a no.10. He was pretty much a complete player to be honest.”
Get Liverpool tickets from £199 at Seat Unique
Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.