‘He naturally knew the positions to be in, like Michael Owen’ Emile Heskey recalls the genius of the late Diogo Jota

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring for Liverpool and Everton in April 2025.

When Emile Heskey speaks about strikers, you listen.

The former England international, who spent years playing alongside some of the Premier League’s sharpest forwards, knows what makes a goalscorer special.

For Heskey, Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car crash, alongside his brother, in July 2025, was a very special striker.

'He was pretty much a complete player to be honest' Emile Heskey remembers special talent Diogo Jota

Emile Heskey celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Derby County in October 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think what made him so special was just his technical ability and his ability to sniff out a chance,” Heskey tells FourFourTwo on behalf of betideas.com.

“He wasn't the biggest of lads, but he always gave everything and he was hardworking. He had this low centre of gravity because he wasn’t tall. He could turn and get around defenders and score goals. He was brilliant.”

Diogo Jota tragically lost his life earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jota’s rise from Porto to Wolves, and then to Liverpool, has been well documented, and Heskey believes his name belongs among the pantheon of greats to have graced the Premier League.

“He naturally knew the positions to be in, kind of like Michael Owen,” Heskey continues.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you look at how many headers Michael scored even though Michael wasn’t a big lad – it’s about sniffing out the opportunity, understanding the position where you need to be. I’ve watched Michael beat players who were six-feet tall, but his timing was spot on.”

Heskey feels that Jota’s abilities went beyond mere technical skill. It was his versatility that made him such a driving force behind Liverpool’s various successes under Jurgen Klopp and current Reds boss Arne Slot.

Heskey has compared Jota's finishing ability to that of former Red Michael Owen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think he was fantastic,” says Heskey. “He had a few injuries and he was always really missed when he was out. For me, when he was fit, he was one of the ones that was a guaranteed starter.

“Especially as a striker, but he could play on the wing as well, couldn’t he? And as a no.10. He was pretty much a complete player to be honest.”