Frimpong was ‘panicking’ in the dressing room after his cup final dismissal

Jeremie Frimpong admits he sat in the Hampden Park dressing room in a state of panic after being sent off in Celtic’s enthralling Betfred Cup final win over Rangers.

The under-pressure Hoops took the lead against the run of play in the 59th minute when defender Christopher Jullien steered in a Ryan Christie free-kick.

Four minutes later the 18-year-old Dutch right-back, playing in his first Old Firm game, was sent packing by referee Willie Collum for holding back Gers forward Alfredo Morelos in the penalty area.

Man-of-the-match Fraser Forster saved the Colombia striker’s spot-kick and Neil Lennon’s 10-man side held out for their 10th successive domestic trophy success.

Frimpong, signed from Manchester City in September, was a relieved man and afterwards he said: “Oh my days. When you get sent off like that, I was inside

panicking. It was the worst feeling ever.

“Every time Rangers got the ball I was just panicking.

“The time was going so slow but the team held it through and I am buzzing obviously.

“Chris went to clear it, it ricocheted off someone and Morelos was through on goal.

“Obviously my natural instincts was to put him off a little bit because he was through on goal, all he had to do was a tap in.

“Fraser is unstoppable. I love him. He saved me.”