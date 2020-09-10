Hamilton defender Lee Hodson self-isolating after coronavirus scare

Hamilton have announced that defender Lee Hodson has recently entered a two-week period of self-isolation.

The 28-year-old, who joined Accies on loan from Gillingham this summer, came into close contact with a player from another club who has tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Hodson tested negative at the start of the week.

A statement on Accies’ official website read: “The club can confirm that our player Lee Hodson has had to comply with Scottish Government guidelines to self isolate for 14 days from Tuesday September 8.

“This is a result of being in close contact with a player from another club who has tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

“We can confirm our player has tested negative on Monday, however, since there has been close contact he is required to self isolate in which Lee fully understands this.

“We would like to make it clear that Lee has followed the appropriate measures and medical advice.

“We send our good wishes to the other player involved for a speedy recovery.”