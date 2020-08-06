Harrogate to celebrate EFL promotion with open-top bus parade

Harrogate will celebrate their promotion to the English Football League with an open-top bus parade through the town centre on Saturday.

Town sealed a place in the fourth tier for the first time in their 106-year history with victory in the National League play-off final against Notts County at Wembley last weekend.

A club statement read: “We have worked with Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Highways, North Yorkshire County Council, Open Spaces Recovery Team and our own Covid officers and team to ensure all regulations are adhered to. All parties are satisfied with the arrangements made.

Harrogate’s open-top bus parade will start from their CNG Stadium

“Everyone at the club is delighted to be able to share our celebrations with our faithful supporters, we look forward to a memorable and safe event.”

The club’s first-team playing squad plus manager Simon Weaver and his backroom staff will set off on a 35-minute tour of the town centre from the CNG Stadium at 12.05pm.

Harrogate will start life in the Football League at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium as work continues on upgrading their ground to comply with EFL rules.

Town began ripping up their artificial 3G playing surface on Tuesday in preparation for a new grass pitch.

A new all-seater stand to bring the stadium’s capacity up to 5,000 is close to completion and the floodlights are also being upgraded.

The work will not be completed until October and the new Sky Bet League Two season is scheduled to start on September 12.