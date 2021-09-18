Harvey Barnes backs Leicester to bounce back from Europa League disappointment

Harvey Barnes has backed Leicester to recover from their Napoli blow at Brighton.

The winger believes the Foxes will shake off the disappointment ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to the Seagulls.

Leicester lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Napoli in their Europa League opener on Thursday and head to the Amex looking to return to winning ways.

Barnes said: “We know how good our squad is and how many problems we can cause the opponents when we’re at it, so we’ll be going there full of confidence. Hopefully we’ll get a few goals and come away with three points.

“It was a tough game in midweek for us but we’ve had a look afterwards and there’s so many positives to take from it.

“We got the two goals in the game and we created so many chances, so we’ll go to Brighton thinking more of the same is going to come and hopefully we come away with three points.”

Barnes scored his first goal of the season against Napoli on Thursday and first since suffering a knee injury in February, which ruled him out of Euro 2020.

He also set up Ayoze Perez’s opener only for Victor Osimhen to score twice and salvage a point for the visitors.

“It was something I had in the back of my head, to get my first goal of the season, after obviously being out for a little while,” the 23-year-old told LCFC TV.

“It was important and it’s a little bit of a weight off the shoulders. Hopefully that can kick me on now for the rest of the season.

“After being out for a long period, in the off-season, you feel yourself getting back fit and then you’re eager to get out on the pitch, so the first few games have been great to get back out there.

“You feel part of the team again and you feel yourself getting sharper and fitter. These European nights, where we’ve got a full crowd and it’s a great atmosphere, does make it that little more special.

“Hopefully we’ll have a lot more of those this year, more goals and a lot more wins to celebrate.”