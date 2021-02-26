Harvey Barnes set for Foxes return against Arsenal

Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne are expected to be recalled to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The trio started on the bench in Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague which knocked the Foxes out of the last-32.

James Maddison remains out with a hip problem and James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Ayoze Perez (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) are all sidelined.

Arsenal should have a fully-fit squad to take to the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Thomas Partey came off the bench in Thursday’s Europa League win over Benfica and will be pushing for a recall following a hamstring injury.

Defender Rob Holding (concussion) missed the trip but should be in contention as manager Mikel Arteta must decide if any players are in need of a rest.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Evans, Daley-Campbell, Pereira, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Tierney, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Aubameyang, Balogun.