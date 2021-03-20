Hearts extend Championship lead despite goalless draw at Arbroath

Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship to 16 points despite being held to a goalless draw at struggling Arbroath.

The visitors had the better of the early possession but it was Arbroath who had the first real chance as Bobby Linn set up Kris Doolan, but the forward blazed over the bar.

Armand Gnanduillet then headed wide for Hearts but it was a game of few chances in the first half.

Hearts almost got a slice of good fortune midway through the second half when Andrew Irving’s free-kick was sliced towards his own goal by Ricky Little but the ball did not find the back of the net.

There were more nervy moments for Arbroath as Liam Boyce and Gnanduillet were both denied in a goalmouth scramble but they held on for the point.